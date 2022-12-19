Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,670.00

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,670 ($20.49) and last traded at GBX 1,670 ($20.49), with a volume of 119707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,786 ($21.91).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,897.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.14. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

