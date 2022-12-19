Polymath (POLY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $995,690.51

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $152.12 million and $995,690.51 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00375372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002069 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017650 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17037944 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $720,918.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

