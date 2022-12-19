PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $380,601.33 and approximately $690.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00379043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022547 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

