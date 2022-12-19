PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PowerFleet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,046.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 29.6% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

