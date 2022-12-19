PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $139.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

