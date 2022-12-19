ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $29.03. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 17,143 shares.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

