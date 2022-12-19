Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

