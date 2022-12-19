PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up 4.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 130,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

RWM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.84. 12,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,319. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

