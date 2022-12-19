PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $355,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Baxter International makes up approximately 1.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 320.0% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 160.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.98. 35,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,864. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

