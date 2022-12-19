QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

