QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 51,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.