QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of QCOM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 51,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.