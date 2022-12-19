Quant (QNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.47 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $107.86 or 0.00648374 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $23.47 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded down 8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.51 or 0.05102580 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00486181 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.85 or 0.28806458 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.