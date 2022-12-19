Quantfury Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.39 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $8.74 or 0.00052347 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $87.39 million and $806.34 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.77215512 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,546.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

