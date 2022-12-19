Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $8.74 or 0.00052654 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $87.38 million and approximately $6,768.03 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.16 or 0.05294365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00488268 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,798.55 or 0.28930140 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.77215512 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,546.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.