QuarkChain 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $39.59 million and $1.67 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

