QUASA Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $94.63 million and approximately $129,409.56 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020370 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00219493 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00126357 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $124,080.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

