QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $94.58 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $94.58 million and approximately $131,598.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014462 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00221776 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00126357 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $124,080.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

