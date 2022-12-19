RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.87 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $490.80 million, a PE ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADA Electronic Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,011,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 198,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 183.7% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,217,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 788,034 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 166,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,142,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

