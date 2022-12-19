Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $59.92 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.12 or 0.01479426 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009220 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019606 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.15 or 0.01692600 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

