Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $21.43 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,442 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 63.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 373,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,147,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $160.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.