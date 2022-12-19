Ravencoin Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $236.10 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,009,603,966 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

