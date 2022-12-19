Raymond James Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $120.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $107.18.

PACCAR shares are scheduled to split on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

