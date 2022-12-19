Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,314 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $44,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,669. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

