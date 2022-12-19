Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,709 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 73,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.41.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

