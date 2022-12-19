Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.82. 21,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

