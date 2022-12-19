Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $499,000 in iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAPD. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN in the second quarter worth $75,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN in the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iPath Shiller CAPE ETN in the third quarter valued at $1,232,000.

iPath Shiller CAPE ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

CAPD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 263,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,878. iPath Shiller CAPE ETN has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

