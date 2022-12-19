REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REE shares. Cowen cut their target price on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their target price on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 748,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 202.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 82.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 480,195 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

REE Automotive Company Profile

NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.43. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

