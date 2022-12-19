Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Acquires $17,500.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) Director John Bello acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,243,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,034.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, John Bello bought 250,000 shares of Reed’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.
Reed’s stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,838. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44.
REED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
