Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Acquires $17,500.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) Director John Bello acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,243,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,034.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Bello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, John Bello bought 250,000 shares of Reed’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

Reed’s stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,838. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 14.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

REED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

