Render Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002584 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $108.80 million and $5.39 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.67 or 0.05301295 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00488314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.53 or 0.28932869 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

