Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rent the Runway (RENT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2022 – Rent the Runway is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Rent the Runway had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Rent the Runway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $3.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Rent the Runway had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Rent the Runway was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

10/25/2022 – Rent the Runway had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 35.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 217.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 21.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 170,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

