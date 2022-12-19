Reviewing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46% Mogo -175.14% -21.81% -14.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.91 $45.62 million $0.83 14.66 Mogo $45.89 million 0.77 -$26.50 million ($1.35) -0.35

Analyst Ratings

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Runway Growth Finance and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $6.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1,257.13%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Volatility and Risk

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Mogo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans. The company also offers Mogo Trade, a free stock trading platform with real-time stock quotes and funding; and Mogo Ventures to manage its existing investments in strategic partners and companies. In addition, it operates Carta, a digital payments software platform that enable financial technology companies, banks, and corporations to issue payment products to consumers via multiple channels, including physical, virtual, and tokenized cards, as well as payment switching and routing services. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

