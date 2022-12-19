RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of RGCO opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $223.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
