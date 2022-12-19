RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of RGCO opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $223.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.12.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.