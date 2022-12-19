RichQUACK.com Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $52.01 million and $2.33 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $876.34 or 0.05288248 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.78 or 0.00487460 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.21 or 0.28882220 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $439,800.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

