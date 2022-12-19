Robert W. Baird Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $230.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.52.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $171.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average is $195.62. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

