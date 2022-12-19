Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $427.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

