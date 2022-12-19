Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $44,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

MDT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

