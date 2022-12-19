Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 188,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,297,064. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

