Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,864 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 90.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.