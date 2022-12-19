Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.73

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 125233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

