RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $16,735.90 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $57.16 million and approximately $22,206.27 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $16,735.90 or 0.99993320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.14870615 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,725.54554209 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,295.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

