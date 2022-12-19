RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RTG Mining Stock Down 27.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

RTG Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.