Rune Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00008037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $26,329.08 and approximately $170.53 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $849.75 or 0.05090292 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00487639 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.24 or 0.28892878 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.3404722 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

