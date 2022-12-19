Safe (SAFE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $129.97 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.24 or 0.00037808 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00113614 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00193848 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00053492 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000335 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.40748602 USD and is down -6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.