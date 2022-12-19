SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Cowen reduced their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SAP from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SAP from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.73.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $141.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

