Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.81

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $15.49. Sasol shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 3,211 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 37,900.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 41.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

