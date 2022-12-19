Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.81

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $15.49. Sasol shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 3,211 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Sasol Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
