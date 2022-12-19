Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.81

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $15.49. Sasol shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 3,211 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sasol Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sasol Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 182.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 285.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

