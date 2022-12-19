Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,101.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Schlumberger Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE SLB opened at $49.38 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Featured Articles
