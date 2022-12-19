Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,101.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

NYSE SLB opened at $49.38 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.