Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,088 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 192,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 284,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,141. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

