Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 795.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,716 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,820. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

