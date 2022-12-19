Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STX opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $16,411,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 255,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.